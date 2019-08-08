Arthur A. Munisteri, distinguished lawyer and enthusiastic country dancer, died August 4th, 2019 in Northampton MA after a lengthy illness. He was 80. His death was announced by his wife, Nancy P. Boyd.
Born in Brooklyn NY on April 27, 1939, to Peter and Ines (Ziniti) Munisteri, Arthur graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School (1956), Yale University (1960) and Yale Law School (1963). He went on to clerk for Judge Thomas Swan, US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, in New Haven CT. Later he was tapped for the position of Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, working under Robert Morgenthau and then Whitney Seymour. He continued his public service as Regional Chief in the Office of Special Prosecutor for Medicaid Fraud during Governor Mario Cuomo's administration in New York.
Arthur was a long-time member of the Country Dance and Song Society, Inc., and served on the boards of related organizations in New York and Massachusetts. He was an avid English, contra and Morris dancer, a sought-after waltz partner, and a proud member of the Greenwich Morris Men and the Pinewoods Folk Music Club in New York City. He sang for many years in the New York Christmas Revels, and later in the Cambridge MA Christmas Revels. Arthur was well-known for his vast repertoire of literary references, funny stories, and recall of the details of everything he had ever read.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Arthur leaves behind his brother, Joseph Munisteri (Barbra), sons Matthew (Carmela Marner) and Ben, daughter Adele (Andres Gleich), step-daughter Caroline Litwinski, two grandchildren, Arlo and Calla Gleich, step-grandson Felix Bridel, a special cousin, Diane Grimes, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Lauradele Smith. A celebration of life is being planned for the fall. Arrangements are being handled by Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst, MA. Memorial donations can be made to the Country Dance and Song Society, Inc., 116 Pleasant Street, Suite 345 - Easthampton, MA 01027-2759 - 413-203-5467, or the Columbia University's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/adrc/
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019