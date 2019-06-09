Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashleigh Rae Patton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ashleigh Rae Patton, 33 of Southampton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday June 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. We remember her courage and her joyful spirit...an inspiration to us all.



Ashleigh was born on October 23, 1985 in Northampton, Ma. She graduated from Hampshire Regional High School and had a very successful career as a hairstylist at Madison Ave Salon for the past 11 years.



Ashleigh is survived by her mother Sue Lorow, sister Randyll Robidoux and brother-in-law Andrew Robidoux, niece and nephew Ayla & Daxon Robidoux, her grandmother Ilene Lorow. She is also survived by her loving partner Kevin Chmiel and a large circle of devoted and loving friends and extended family. Ashleigh was preceded by grandfather Oscar Lorow.



Ashleigh loved spending time with her friends and family and never stopped laughing and loving with all her heart. She was that special person that made a difference in the lives of others, made the best of whatever life handed her and made everyone else smile in the process. She will be forever missed by so many.



Calling hours for Ashleigh will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm at Mitchell's funeral home at 15 Park Street in Easthampton. A Celebration of Life will be held at Glendale Ridge Vineyard at 155 Glendale Road in Southampton on Friday, June 14, 2109 from 4:00-8:00pm. All are invited to come greet the family and share your stories and memories and love of Ashleigh on one or both of these days.



In lieu of flowers donations in Ashleigh's memory may be given to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA. 01060 or to the , 330 Whitney Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040, designated to the Dixie Choppers team at Hampshire County happening in Northampton on June 14-15. Ashleigh's battle with cancer has come to an end, but the fight for a cure must and will continue.

