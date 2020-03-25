Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUDREY BOZZO. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Jean (Webster) Bozzo, 89, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, CT.



Audrey was born on July 17, 1930 in Montague, MA to the late Russell G. and Florence E. (Roe) Webster. She graduated from the Cooley Dickenson Hospital (CDH) School of Nursing in Northampton, MA, and began her career at CDH as an assistant head nurse. Audrey strongly valued education and earned Bachelors and Masters degrees while working and raising her family. She gravitated toward leadership positions and was successively promoted, finally serving as CDH Vice President of Operations until her retirement. In addition to management Audrey loved teaching and spent several years as an instructor at the CDH School of Nursing.



Audrey was an avid reader and also gifted at needlecrafts, and when not at work or engaged in family activities she could be found reading or knitting, often doing both simultaneously. She was generous with her fine creations, gifting innumerable knitted hats, mittens, scarfs, sweaters, placemats, afghans, etc., to family and friends. One close friend counted 15 Christmas stockings she had made for three generations of their family, including one son's friend. Her Christmas stockings became increasingly elaborate as the years progressed, with attached stuffed animals and musical accessories. Equally innumerable are her pretty and practical crocheted potholders, which are now dispersed across the U.S. with family/friends' relocations over the years.



After retirement Audrey moved to the Lathrop Community in Northampton and then to the Lathrop Inn in Easthampton until her death. Audrey thoroughly enjoyed life at Lathrop and was actively involved, serving as Program Director, Resident Association President and President of the Board of Directors. Given her longevity at Lathrop she became recognized as the resident historian as well.



Audrey is survived by her daughter Janis Bozzo, son-in-law Michael Clorite, and granddaughters Lauren and Erica Clorite of North Haven, CT. Other survivors are her brother, Russell Webster of Florida, sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Kenneth Clark of California, sister, Judy Radebaugh of Florida, brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Susan Webster of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Bozzo, son, Gerald W. Bozzo, brother-in-law, Dave Radebaugh and sister-in-law, Joan Webster.



Committal services for Audrey at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service is being planned for later this year. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



Donations can be made to Lathrop Community at 100 Bassett Brook Drive, Easthampton, MA, or online at

