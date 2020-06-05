Barbara A. Dunphy
On Thursday June 4, 2020 Barbara A. Dunphy, 89, passed away at Linda Manor in Leeds.

Born 1931 in Greenfield to Margaret (Masterson) and Manuel Antone. Barbara attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Greenfield High School.

She did clerical work and completed her work years as a Clerk in the Northampton District Court.

She leaves her daughters Diane (Peter), Sharon (Christopher), and son William (Lynn), 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren as well as her sister Marie Smith and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her husbands William Dufraine (1977), and Edwin Dunphy (1991), her sister Margaret Kelleher, and brother Charles Antone.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hatfield Ambulance Trust, 59 Main St. Hatfield, MA 01038.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home Greenfield. For condolences please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
