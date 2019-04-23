Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Lewelling. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann (Moynihan) Lewelling passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019.



Born in Holyoke, MA, April 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Irene (Daignault) Moynihan. She grew up in Holyoke and graduated from (St. Jerome) Holyoke Catholic High School.



She worked at Food Mart stores in several cities for many years. In later years she worked at the Dunphy School Cafeteria in Williamsburg. Barbara retired at the Hampshire County Retirement System. She then worked for the USDA/RD for a few years.



She enjoyed travel to Barbados with her husband for over twenty five years. Barbara also enjoyed her travels to California, Minnesota, Seattle and Las Vegas.



During child-raising years she enjoyed assisting with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She found great enjoyment in sewing, skiing and being involved with her children's activities. An avid reader. Barbara loved to dance and enjoyed many styles of music.



Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years. A daughter Kimberly Baker of Hatfield, a son Kevin of Palmdale, CA and his wife Sarah, grandchildren Elizabeth, Jonathan & Christopher. Siblings: Patrick and his wife Sharon of Renton, WA, sister Judith Romas and her husband John of Las Vegas, NV, brother John and his wife JoAnne of Wilbraham, MA and brother James and his wife Winifred of Brewster, Cape Cod, MA., nieces Jennifer, Mary Kate, Katie & Nikki, nephews Patrick, Brian, Mark, Daniel, their spouses and beautiful children. Sisters-in-law Joan Young of Holly Springs, GA and Kathi Amerine of Bettendorf, IA and brother-in-law James Lewelling and his wife Mara of Cave Creek, AZ and several nieces and nephews.



A special thanks for the wonderful friendships that Barbara had with her dear friends Joy, Carol, Eleanor and Joycelyne and Joe and Nicole P, as well as "T" and family in Barbados along with many international friends. Sincere thanks to the dedicated teachers that guided our children to work hard and become the best that they could be.



Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Parsons, Dr. Mark Casey, Dr. Rose Gamin and Dr. Margaret Ferry for their dedicated, professional and compassionate care during her lifetime.



Always be positive and do something kind each day, learn something new daily, smile, sing and reach out to help someone in some small way. Practice Serenity it gives a person peace.



At Barbara's request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.



Memorial donations may be made to the Williamsburg Fire/Police Departments and the Parson Russell Terrier Association (in Memory of her beloved pet Chloe) also donations to a .



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Barbara Ann (Moynihan) Lewelling passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019.Born in Holyoke, MA, April 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Irene (Daignault) Moynihan. She grew up in Holyoke and graduated from (St. Jerome) Holyoke Catholic High School.She worked at Food Mart stores in several cities for many years. In later years she worked at the Dunphy School Cafeteria in Williamsburg. Barbara retired at the Hampshire County Retirement System. She then worked for the USDA/RD for a few years.She enjoyed travel to Barbados with her husband for over twenty five years. Barbara also enjoyed her travels to California, Minnesota, Seattle and Las Vegas.During child-raising years she enjoyed assisting with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She found great enjoyment in sewing, skiing and being involved with her children's activities. An avid reader. Barbara loved to dance and enjoyed many styles of music.Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years. A daughter Kimberly Baker of Hatfield, a son Kevin of Palmdale, CA and his wife Sarah, grandchildren Elizabeth, Jonathan & Christopher. Siblings: Patrick and his wife Sharon of Renton, WA, sister Judith Romas and her husband John of Las Vegas, NV, brother John and his wife JoAnne of Wilbraham, MA and brother James and his wife Winifred of Brewster, Cape Cod, MA., nieces Jennifer, Mary Kate, Katie & Nikki, nephews Patrick, Brian, Mark, Daniel, their spouses and beautiful children. Sisters-in-law Joan Young of Holly Springs, GA and Kathi Amerine of Bettendorf, IA and brother-in-law James Lewelling and his wife Mara of Cave Creek, AZ and several nieces and nephews.A special thanks for the wonderful friendships that Barbara had with her dear friends Joy, Carol, Eleanor and Joycelyne and Joe and Nicole P, as well as "T" and family in Barbados along with many international friends. Sincere thanks to the dedicated teachers that guided our children to work hard and become the best that they could be.Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Parsons, Dr. Mark Casey, Dr. Rose Gamin and Dr. Margaret Ferry for their dedicated, professional and compassionate care during her lifetime.Always be positive and do something kind each day, learn something new daily, smile, sing and reach out to help someone in some small way. Practice Serenity it gives a person peace.At Barbara's request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.Memorial donations may be made to the Williamsburg Fire/Police Departments and the Parson Russell Terrier Association (in Memory of her beloved pet Chloe) also donations to a .Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations