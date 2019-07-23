Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Parsons. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Churches of Northampton 129 Main Street Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara A. Parsons of Florence, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home. She was born Barbara Ann Clark to Julian F. Clark and Marion I. (Tucker) Clark of Hopedale, MA in 1933. Barbara graduated from Hopedale High School in 1951 and from the New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing with her R.N. diploma in 1955. That same year, she married Norman E. Parsons of Easthampton, MA. Norman predeceased Barbara in 2006 after 51 years of marriage. Barbara's older brother, Marshall Clark, predeceased Barbara in 2015.



Norman and Barbara raised four children in Northampton, MA. She leaves a son - Robin Parsons (and his partner, Donna Griffin) of Easthampton, MA; a daughter - Marianne Zaccari (and her husband, Joseph Zaccari) of Willliamsburg, MA; a son - Scott Parsons of Easthampton, MA; and a son - Todd Parsons (and his wife, Tricia Kubacki Parsons) of Bel Air, MD. She was much loved by her family and will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Nicole Zaccari of Holyoke, MA, Michelle Zaccari of Easthampton, MA, Joe Zaccari, Jr. of Palm Harbor, FL and Lori Ann Zaccari of Marlborough, MA.



Barbara was a private duty nurse beginning in 1963 and a nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital from 1967 to 1983 when she left to become Director of Nursing at The Lathrop Home on South Street in Northampton. Barbara studied to become a gerontology specialist and served at The Lathrop Home until she retired in 1998.



Barbara was active for 59 years with her church, remaining with the First Baptist Church of Northampton through its merger to become the First Churches of Northampton, MA. She served as a member of the choir for both churches, a member of the First Churches bell choir, and was a longtime organizer of the annual First Churches Bazaar. Barbara was loved by many and remained active helping others in the community long after her retirement from nursing. She was an avid camper with her husband Norman and she traveled extensively to Alaska, Europe, and to see friends and family wherever they lived.



Barbara also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends from her church, her childhood, her nursing years, and beyond. Barbara touched many lives with her unselfish love and contagious smile. She will be missed by many.



Calling hours will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton. A memorial service for Barbara will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Churches of Northampton, 129 Main Street, Northampton.



A special thank you goes out to the Northampton Fire and Police Departments for their graciousness. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Barbara A. Parsons to The or to First Churches of Northampton, MA.



