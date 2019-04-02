Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Bednarz. View Sign

Barbara (Fil) Bednarz 78, passed away March 29, 2019 following a period of declining health.



Barb was born in Hadley MA to Henry and Kathrine (Adamski) Fil. She graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1958 and on June 24, 1961 married Stanley Bednarz. They moved to North Hampton, New Hampshire where they resided for the last 58 years.



Barb and Stan enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in Nokomis Florida for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking her many dozens of Christmas cookies to share with family and friends that became one of the highlights of the holiday season. Barbara was an avid reader and when a new book by a local author came out she relished reading the new release.



She was predeceased by her youngest son, Jeffery, in March of 2016.



Besides her husband, Stanley, she is survived by her son, John, daughter in law Terri and granddaughter, Natalie, all of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also survived by her siblings, Henry (Linda) Fil, Donald (Barbara) Fil, of Hadley and Kathy (Mike) Piotrowski of Turners Falls and many nieces and nephews.



Barbara's generous and loving presence will be deeply missed by all.



The family will welcome guests on Saturday, April 6th, from 10:30-12:00 at Remick and Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:30 at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church, 820 Central Road in Rye NH. Following the service, interment will be at the Center Cemetery, North Hampton, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Barbara's name to the Friends of the North Hampton Public Library, 237 Atlantic Ave., North Hampton, NH 03862



