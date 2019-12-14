Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Shuttleworth. View Sign Service Information Varnum Funeral Home Inc 43 E Main St West Brookfield , MA 01585 (508)-867-2885 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Elizabeth Shuttleworth died in the early hours of November 12 after a short illness. Born in Worcester on July 1, 1923, she grew up in Warren, MA, daughter of Eleanor Sophia Bill of West Brookfield and William Wallace Shuttleworth of Warren. She attended Lasell Junior College, then Michigan State, graduating in 1949. She subsequently worked in Hartford, CT as a social worker and advocate for children at risk. Though she had other occupations, especially when supporting two children as a single parent, until her death she described herself as a social worker, a job she believed was all-important, even when practicing it on those close to her led to unhappiness. But in her conversations with people of all ages and backgrounds, she inspired respect and admiration for her intelligence, interest, and critical thinking. Smart, tough, and engaged, she was not afraid to say what she thought when it mattered.



She grew up sailing on the Connecticut shore; traveled to Maine, Venezuela, the Grand Canyon, the Mediterranean, Germany, Turkey, and Great Britain; earned a pilot's license and cherished driving. She came alive showing children tidal pools and ocean spray and painting whimsical animals on stones and driftwood. Children in fact showed her at her best: she spoke to them as equals and allowed their creativity to blossom, even while insisting on proper table manners and writing thank-you notes. She was an artist and a poet, a collector of antiques and an enthusiast for modern design; an insatiable reader with endless curiosity about current events, history, art, and literature.



She never regretted her marriage because, as she often said, it brought her two much-loved adopted children into her life. In her last years, after moving to West Brookfield from her long-time home in Amherst, fear and love dominated her life: fear of "dying unfinished", in her words; but love of the area, in which her adored mother had been brought up, and love of the birds and the waters of Quaboag. She spent her last few weeks in Brookhaven Rest Home, a house which had once belonged to her grandparents.



She leaves behind her daughter Christina Kraus of New Haven, CT and her granddaughter Eleanor Morgan of Haverford, PA; her son Woodford Kraus of Amherst, MA and her grandson Phineas Buchanan, also of Amherst; four nieces, three nephews, and many grand- and great-grandnieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make a donation to NAMI Massachusetts (



Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield assisted the family with arrangements.

Barbara Elizabeth Shuttleworth died in the early hours of November 12 after a short illness. Born in Worcester on July 1, 1923, she grew up in Warren, MA, daughter of Eleanor Sophia Bill of West Brookfield and William Wallace Shuttleworth of Warren. She attended Lasell Junior College, then Michigan State, graduating in 1949. She subsequently worked in Hartford, CT as a social worker and advocate for children at risk. Though she had other occupations, especially when supporting two children as a single parent, until her death she described herself as a social worker, a job she believed was all-important, even when practicing it on those close to her led to unhappiness. But in her conversations with people of all ages and backgrounds, she inspired respect and admiration for her intelligence, interest, and critical thinking. Smart, tough, and engaged, she was not afraid to say what she thought when it mattered.She grew up sailing on the Connecticut shore; traveled to Maine, Venezuela, the Grand Canyon, the Mediterranean, Germany, Turkey, and Great Britain; earned a pilot's license and cherished driving. She came alive showing children tidal pools and ocean spray and painting whimsical animals on stones and driftwood. Children in fact showed her at her best: she spoke to them as equals and allowed their creativity to blossom, even while insisting on proper table manners and writing thank-you notes. She was an artist and a poet, a collector of antiques and an enthusiast for modern design; an insatiable reader with endless curiosity about current events, history, art, and literature.She never regretted her marriage because, as she often said, it brought her two much-loved adopted children into her life. In her last years, after moving to West Brookfield from her long-time home in Amherst, fear and love dominated her life: fear of "dying unfinished", in her words; but love of the area, in which her adored mother had been brought up, and love of the birds and the waters of Quaboag. She spent her last few weeks in Brookhaven Rest Home, a house which had once belonged to her grandparents.She leaves behind her daughter Christina Kraus of New Haven, CT and her granddaughter Eleanor Morgan of Haverford, PA; her son Woodford Kraus of Amherst, MA and her grandson Phineas Buchanan, also of Amherst; four nieces, three nephews, and many grand- and great-grandnieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make a donation to NAMI Massachusetts ( https://namimass.org/ ).Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield assisted the family with arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close