Barbara Hannus Crossman age 71, formerly of Kellogg Avenue in Amherst died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield. She was born July 23, 1948 in Northampton, MA to the late Reubin and Dorothy (Cromack) Hannus.



When she was a young girl her family moved to Williamston, MA where she went to school and graduated from Mount Greylock Regional School. She went on to attend classes at Goucher College in Baltimore, MD and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She worked briefly at the American Society of Contemporary Medicine, Surgery and Ophthmology in Chicago and later she worked for the National Evaluation Systems and South Congregational Church in Amherst.



In Amherst she especially enjoyed being with her loving sons and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends, reading, crossword puzzles, playing scrabble and her recorders. She attended religious services at the South Congregational Church for many years with her family and later with the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst.



Barbara is survived by her two sons Matthew and Thomas Crossman of Amherst and her two grandchildren Matthew JR and Brynn Elisabeth; a sister Lucinda Hannus of Rhode Island and a brother Ralph Hannus of California. She was predeceased by her brother C. Peter Hannus of Holyoke and her parents. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.



Barbara always worked to protect and support young people. In her memory please consider making a donation to the Amherst Boys & Girls Club, 29A Cottage St., Amherst, MA 01002. Thank you.



There will be a private family service celebrating her life.

