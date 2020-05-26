Barbara J. Orlowski
1950 - 2020
Barbara J. (Gardner) Orlowski passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday May 22, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1950, to the late Walter and Bernice (Tucker) Gardner. Barbara was educated in Ware public schools, then continued on to receive a degree in Respiratory Therapy from Springfield Technical Community College. She began her 40 year career at Baystate Medical Center where she was a mentor for many, including students, nurses, and physicians. Barbara was known for her strong work ethic, quirky sense of humor, infectious laugh, and was loved and respected by all that knew her including many of her patients and their families. She developed many lifelong friendships that she cherished and enjoyed spending her time going on getaways, outings (baseball games and NYC trips), gardening, and watching movies.

Barbara is survived by her son Jeffery Orlowski, his wife Lauren and her beloved granddaughter Madison whom which she was known to face time frequently.

Barbara touched so many lives and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Calling hours will be Friday May 29th from 5 to 7pm at the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton Ma. Please allow for social Distance and the state mandated requirements for services. Masks will be required for entrance. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 26, 2020.
