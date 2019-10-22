Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Pariseau. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Pariseau, 80, of East Street, was called home Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born to Edward Hills and Mildred McTaggart in Springfield, MA on December 19, 1936, she was educated in West Springfield until the age of 16 when she left high school to work at Fiber Box, insisting that her mother stay home and take care of her younger siblings while she supported the family. She bought an Indian motorcycle shortly thereafter with her earnings and began racing them. It was through motorcycle racing that she met the love of her life, Edward H. Pariseau. They were married on October 19, 1963. It is not surprising to her loved ones that Barbara choose this exact date to be reunited with Edward in heaven. She and Edward raised their four children on a small farm in Southampton with horses, goats, cows, lambs, donkeys, bunnies, chickens, ducks, roosters, dogs and cats. She was a member of Southampton Mother's Club, was a 4-H leader, and a member of the Hampshire Rebels Fife and Drum Corps for a number of years. She worked at Fiber Box, Colonial Dental Lab, and the Springfield Civic Center. She loved to travel and enjoyed planning trips as much as taking the trips themselves. She spent winters shuffle boarding, kayaking and enjoying the warmth and sunshine at Island of Palms community in St. Petersburg, FL. She also spent many summers in Old Orchard Beach, Maine enjoying the ocean. She could often be found visiting with friends, playing cards, and watching her grandchildren play sports or perform in concerts and theater productions.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents: Edward Hills and Mildred MacTaggart, her stepmother, Dorothy Hills, her loving husband of 52 years, Edward H. Pariseau, her sister Cheryl Pieciak, and grandson Ernest Boudreau.



She leaves behind; her brother Edward Hills and his wife Linda, her step brothers Kenneth and his wife Carol of Hatfield, MA and Richard and his wife Barbara Stilwel of Ightham Sevenoaks England, her children Donna Goldman and her husband Ken of Dallas, Texas, Amy Mayo and her husband John of Bridgton, Maine, Wendy Pariseau and her fiancé Frank Pietrasiuk of Montgomery, Massachusetts, and Trey Pariseau and his wife Kendra of Biddeford, Maine; her grandchildren Jeffery and Nicholas Boudreau, Douglas, Matthew, Mark and Melissa Mayo, Jason, Robert, Laura and Amy Pariseau and Melissa Truehart; 11 great-grandchildren; and two daughters of her heart, her God daughters Lynn Lafond and Cindy Jones.



All are invited to the services, her Funeral will be held on Monday October 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. From the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton MA 01027, with a Mass in our Lady of the Valley Church at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in Southampton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

