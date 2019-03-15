Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean VanNoord. View Sign





Barbara Jean Van Noord died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in her home in Amherst, MA. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 21, 1947, her parents were Gelmer A. Van Noord, M.D., and Cornelia (Kelly) Van Wyk. Her siblings are Robert Van Noord, Ellen Nast, and Mary Ellens. After graduating from South Christian High School in Cutlerville, Michigan, Barbara attended Calvin College and the University of Michigan, where she received a BA in English literature. She took graduate courses at the University, where she received three Hopwood awards for creative writing. Later, she achieved a Masters in Social Work at Smith College. Barbara's personal charm and intellectual brilliance, and her tender spirit, were combined in a life of service to her family, her friends, and her psychiatric clients.She became a talented psychiatric social worker in Amherst, leading and creating several departments during her career. She was a founding member of the Feminist Counseling Collective. A well published poet of wide regard, her book, The Three Hands of God, presents an analysis of the human condition set within vibrant and shifting nature imagery.Barbara's beloved husband, Stephen Gottlieb, lives in Amherst. Barbara's daughter, Kelly (Bosma) Rhodes, lives in Silver Spring, MD, with her husband Blaise Rhodes, and their three children, Erin, Anna, and Sam. Steve's daughter, Allie Holly-Gottlieb, lives in San Francisco, CA, with her husband Edward Sidawi, and their two sons, Theo and Milo.Our family wishes to thank the nurses, physicians, and other staff at Mass General Cancer Center, the VNA, and Hospice, all of the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, for their superb and highly integrated care for both Barbara and Steve during the past 4 months.A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.A fuller version of this tribute may be read at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

