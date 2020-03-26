Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. Hoadley. View Sign Service Information McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home 30 Central St Norwell , MA 02061 (781)-659-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara L. Hoadley, wife, mother, friend, and museum professional and educator, died on March 24, 2020 in Cohasset, Massachusetts. She passed surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Barbara Anne Luskay was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and grew up in a close-knit Swedish American community. She attended Naugatuck High School, where she met her husband, Dr. R. Bruce Hoadley, and graduated from Endicott College. Barbara and Bruce designed and built 'Partridge Hill,' the home that they shared with daughters Susan and Lindsay and several generations of beloved Labradors outside of Amherst, MA. They spent the past five decades between the area and a summer home on Cape Cod.



Barbara worked at Historic Deerfield in Deerfield, MA for nearly forty years. Her knowledge and interest in Early American Architecture, period furniture and all of the decorative and fine arts was prolific, and established her as a fixture in the Historic Deerfield museum community. A Master Guide, she was instrumental in developing the museum's educational hearth cooking program and its historically accurate kitchen gardens. In recent years, Barbara also worked as museum guide at the Emily Dickinson Homestead at Amherst College, where she applied her knowledge of social and domestic history to Dickinson's work.



A serious bird watcher, her knowledge of shorebird and habitat brought her to remote areas of the New England coastline. A Master Gardener who had an encyclopedic knowledge of native plants throughout New England, she was an active member of the Nauset Garden Club and the Amherst Garden Club, where she had served as President. She was a longtime member of the Orleans Yacht Club, and was involved for decades with the bi-annual Christmas decoration of the Crosby Mansion in Brewster. She was an expert knitter, spinner and weaver, and an avid collector of Chinese Export porcelain.



While Barbara's community presence and professional life were prolific, her pride and joy was the devotion and love and of her family and her beloved circle of "sister friends." Barbara was passionate about exploring and studying the more secluded areas of Cape Cod, where she and her family would hike, canoe, and birdwatch, equipped with her signature hiking boots, binoculars and at least one dog. She loved to visit historic places, museums and nurseries with her daughters and grandchildren. The production of her annual Swedish Christmas cookie assortment is legendary to family and friends, as is the joy that she took in continuing traditional Swedish Christmas traditions with the Nelson side of her extended family.



Barbara is survived by daughter Susan Hoadley and her spouse Corina Martinez of Cohasset, daughter Lindsay Hoadley of Belchertown, grandchildren Emma Bodamer, Andrew Hoadley, and Nicholas Hoadley, and her faithful canine companion Henry. She is predeceased by her husband Bruce and her parents, Anna Nelson Luskay and Stephen Luskay.



A memorial scholarship fund has been established at the University of Massachusetts in memory of Barbara and Bruce. At Barbara's request, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Hoadley Building Construction & Technology Fund, which will be used for the benefit of scholarships in the field of Wood Technology for deserving students.



To donate to the Hoadley Building Construction & Technology Fund, submit a check payable to the University of MassachusettsAmherst and note "Hoadley Memorial Fund" in the Memo line. Mail gift to: Hoadley Memorial Fund,



Records and Gift Processing, Memorial Hall, UMass Amherst, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA 01003. To donate to the fund online, please contact Susan Hoadley at

