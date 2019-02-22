Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise Worthley. View Sign

Barbara Louis Worthley passed away Feb. 21st, 2019



Born in Brooklyn NY she grew up in Bayshore Long Island NY and Amherst MA. She attended schools in Three Rivers Canada, Stuart Hall in Staunton VA and was a graduate of Northampton school for girls in Northampton MA. Her college days spent in Briercliff Manor NY and UMass Amherst.



For several years she was a research assistant at Amherst College. A phlebotomist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and a surgical nurse assistant in Wayne NJ. Bobbie was married to William ( Bill ) Worthley who predeceased her in 2007 for 52 years.



While in Amherst she was a member of the Republican committee, the Grace Episcopal Choir. President of the Alpine Garden Club. Member of the Amherst Woman's Club and the first woman director of the Amherst Girls Club. Where under her watch the membership increased from 8 to 80 young woman.



After moving to Wayne, NJ, she was president of the Wayne Elks Lodge 2181 and president of the past presidents.



In 1981 she gave up her medical career for Real Estate and in 1989 was awarded the Presidential Coveted Presidents highest award for being the Top Dollar Producer in the Mid-Atlantic region of the US.



Bobbie and Bill also operated the Tinkers Damn casual furniture store in Avalon and Stone Harbor NJ. She had many interest. Bridge, golf, antiques, decorating and shopping..



She was employed by Jones Real Estate for the last 25 years.



Survived by her sons, Brad, his wife Lee and 3 grandsons, Nick, Joe and Stephan. Jim and his wife Donna and granddaughter Sarah Piontkowski. Her daughter, Linn Anne Rossi and husband Jim and sons Anthony and his wife Carolyn and Christopher, 2 great grandchildren Leo and Chase. Several nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Judith Ann Dortone, In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone / Hospice 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Fl 32162 A Memorial service planned for early April, 2019. Online condolences please visit

