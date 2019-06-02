Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara M. Rehorka. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Mae Rockwell Rehorka passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 with her beloved husband of 62 years, Frank Rehorka by her side. She was 88. Barbara (Bobby) was a loving wife, a devoted mother and the best grandmother. In her younger years Barbara worked at Sears Roebuck as an accountant and later as an Assistant Librarian at the Crocker Farm Elementary School in Amherst. Barbara loved spending her time outdoors at the family farm in Shutesbury where family Sunday dinners were a favorite tradition. Once her grandchildren came along she spent many hours caring for them and creating a lifetime of memories.



Barbara is survived by her best friend and husband, Frank Rehorka, their son Gary Rehorka and his wife Rachel Schwab and grandson, Benjamin of Shutesbury, as well as their son David Rehorka and his wife Michelle, grandson Devon and granddaughter Kelly of Montague.



Calling hours will be from 5-7PM, Wednesday, June 5th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 87 N. Pleasant St. Amherst. Burial will be private and held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the either online at or at 1-800-AHA-USA1.



