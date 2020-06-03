Barbara McCarthy was born May 24, 1925 in Attleboro, Massachusetts to Adolf Ehrlich and Eva Highland . She was a graduate of Newton Wesley Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara was a cadet nurse after WWII. Barbara married John J. McCarthy from Northampton, Massachusetts in 1947. Barbara later had 3 children Peter, Jane, and Gregory.
Barbara worked for several years at the Maternity ward at Cooley Dickson Hospital and then Umass Student Health Center in Amherst. She later studied to be a Family Nurse Practioner at Harvard in 1976. Barbara attended Loma Linda University California and received a masters there in nursing in 1979. Barbara later taught at UCLA Los Angles California, Stony Brook University NY and Daytona Community College until 1992. One of Barbara accomplishments was to establish a health center in the heart of skid row in downtown Los Angeles, California. Barbara valued education and service to her fellow man. She volunteered as a ombudsman for Nursing home safety up till 2006. Barbara enjoyed and had a zest for adventure traveling with her family and husband. Barbara and her husband traveled to Europe on many occasions and traveled from Florida to Alaska and back in a RV. Barbara is predeceased by her grandson Shawn Peter McCarthy, her son John Peter McCarthy and husband John Joseph McCarthy. Barbara is survived by her son Gregory E. McCarthy MD an Internist in Orange City, Florida and her daughter Jane A Dacri CNP - Nurse Practitioner in Deland Fl., 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren in Massachusetts and San Diego, California and 2 great grandchildren in Deland, Florida and nephew in Texas.
Barbara loved her family and was active in volunteering and giving to many charities. Barbara and her husband moved from Florence , Massachusetts to Deltona, Florida where they built a home in 1986. Barbara had a passion for politics and passed on President's Day, Feb 17, 2020. Barbara's Funeral Mass will be held virtually on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 AM EST at Our Lady of Lakes Catholic church in Deltona, Florida. The link for this service is https://www.ourladyofthelakes.org/ or by Facebook link http://facebook.com/olldeltona. Due to the impact of Covid 19 Pandemic, Barbara's services were postponed from February 2020. In lieu of flowers Barbara requests that donations be sent to your local food bank .
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.