Barbara Murphy Malinak, 71 of Cummington, Massachusetts was born July 2, 1948 and lived courageously through Wednesday, October 30th.



Barbara is described by friends and family as loving, kind and supportive. She had a love for seeing joy in others, Hilltown community (friends especially), nature, conversation, literature and roads less traveled. She had a heart for making others feel appreciated. Barbara particularly treasured Buster, Carmella, music and films.



Barbara is remembered lovingly by her husband of nineteen years Mark Malinak, his sister Debra Malinak, her sons Raymond Rivard & William Rivard, her daughter-in-law Melissa and her three grandchildren Giselle, Dennis & Amelia.



Her parents were William Murphy and Mary Fazzone Murphy of Milford, CT. She was predeceased by her brother William Murphy II. Barbara is remembered with love and fondness by her sister, Patricia McClelland, brother Lawrence and sister-in-law Stephanie Murphy & sister Maureen and brother-in-law Tom Moore as well as nieces and nephews and their children.



A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held at West Cummington Congregational Church, 10 Church Hill Road, Cummington, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 PM.



