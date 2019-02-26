Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara S.C. White. View Sign

Barbara Snowman Chase White, 95, of Cape Elizabeth, ME passed away on February 26, 2019.



Barbara was born on July 22, 1923 in Caribou, ME to Leroy C. and Ruby Ashby Snowman. She graduated from Caribou High School and then went on to Farmington Teacher's College in Farmington, ME. After graduating from Farmington, Barbara attend Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where she received her Master's Degree. She was a member of Omicron Nu, a national honor society and was active in alumni affairs at the University of Maine/Farmington.



Barbara was a high school home economics teacher in both Freeport and Cape Elizabeth, ME before becoming a faculty member in the College of Home Economics at Cornell University and the School of Home Economics at the University of Massachusetts /Amherst.



Married to the late Edward C. Chase, they lived in Amherst, MA. While living in Amherst, she enjoyed tennis, bridge, books, plays, concerts, art galleries and walking. After Edward's passing, she married Seth M. White and they made a home in Cape Elizabeth. She and Seth traveled both in the United States and all over the world.



In addition to her husband, Edward Chase, Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Dorothy L. Snowman and Janet S. Duncan, her brother Robert P. Snowman, brother-in-law Robert M. Chase, brother-in-law Jack Duncan and sister-in-law Julie Snowman.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Chase Griswold and her husband, Tom of Cary, Il; grandchildren Edward Thomas Griswold and Emily Chase Griswold; sister Mary Snowman; brother David W. Snowman; sister-in-law June Chase as well as nieces, a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or your local library.



