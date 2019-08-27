Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annunciation Chapel Florence , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Walsh, 78, died on August 25, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Barbara was born in Northampton on April 12, 1941 to the late Joseph and Mary (Matuszko) Malinowski. She grew up in Hadley and graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1959, where she was head Majorette, a member of the glee club, girls' basketball team, debate club, and served on the prom committee and Hopkins arms board. She then went right into college, graduating from Mercy Hospital Nursing School with her degree. She passed the state board and was licensed as a registered nurse in 1962. She worked as a sports writer for the Springfield Indians at her local paper. Barbara later worked in the ER at Mercy Hospital and then Cooley Dickinson for many years. She also worked at many nursing homes throughout her career. Barbara loved being a nurse and helping others. She was also a fighter: Barbara beat pancreatic cancer twice. She was loved dearly by her family, and will be missed.



Barbara is survived by her son James Walsh and his wife Theresa and their children Jasmine, Morgan and James Walsh; her son Joseph Walsh and his wife Pamela and their child Paige Walsh; her granddaughters Emily Walsh and Rachel Walsh; her sister Mary Beth Chevalier and her husband Ron and their children Jennifer and Jeffrey Chevalier; her brother Joseph Malinowski and his wife Mary and their children Jared and Ashlee Malinowski; her sister-in-law Ruth Malinowski and her children Robert and Laura Malinowski; her sister Patricia Soltys and her husband Anthony; and her nephew Joseph Langlois. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sons Thomas and Francis Walsh; her daughter Barbara Walsh; her brother Robert Malinowski; her sisters Nancy and Joan Malinowski; and sister-in-law Jackie Langlois.



A funeral for Barbara will be held from Czelusniak Funeral Home on Friday August 30 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annunciation Chapel in Florence at 10 AM and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 29 from 4-7 PM.

Barbara Walsh, 78, died on August 25, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.Barbara was born in Northampton on April 12, 1941 to the late Joseph and Mary (Matuszko) Malinowski. She grew up in Hadley and graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1959, where she was head Majorette, a member of the glee club, girls' basketball team, debate club, and served on the prom committee and Hopkins arms board. She then went right into college, graduating from Mercy Hospital Nursing School with her degree. She passed the state board and was licensed as a registered nurse in 1962. She worked as a sports writer for the Springfield Indians at her local paper. Barbara later worked in the ER at Mercy Hospital and then Cooley Dickinson for many years. She also worked at many nursing homes throughout her career. Barbara loved being a nurse and helping others. She was also a fighter: Barbara beat pancreatic cancer twice. She was loved dearly by her family, and will be missed.Barbara is survived by her son James Walsh and his wife Theresa and their children Jasmine, Morgan and James Walsh; her son Joseph Walsh and his wife Pamela and their child Paige Walsh; her granddaughters Emily Walsh and Rachel Walsh; her sister Mary Beth Chevalier and her husband Ron and their children Jennifer and Jeffrey Chevalier; her brother Joseph Malinowski and his wife Mary and their children Jared and Ashlee Malinowski; her sister-in-law Ruth Malinowski and her children Robert and Laura Malinowski; her sister Patricia Soltys and her husband Anthony; and her nephew Joseph Langlois. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sons Thomas and Francis Walsh; her daughter Barbara Walsh; her brother Robert Malinowski; her sisters Nancy and Joan Malinowski; and sister-in-law Jackie Langlois.A funeral for Barbara will be held from Czelusniak Funeral Home on Friday August 30 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annunciation Chapel in Florence at 10 AM and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 29 from 4-7 PM. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close