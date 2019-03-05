Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Yanginski. View Sign

Barbara (Handrich) Yanginski, 80, of Ware, passed away peacefully on Monday, with her loving family by her side at Quaboag Rehab and Skilled Care in W. Brookfield.



She was born July 29, 1938 in Northampton to the late William and Phyllis (Russ) Handrich Sr. She had attended Amherst schools and later went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Teaching at UMass Amherst. She began her teaching career at Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, NY, where she worked for 6 months before returning home. Upon her return, Barbara worked at the local Howard Johnson; serving up delicious ice cream, and it was there, that a young man named Joseph, from across the street came into her work to enjoy some of that ice cream. Barbara and Joseph instantly fell in love, they were married in 1960 and raised two beautiful children. As they settled, Barbara taught kindergarten in Amherst, Belchertown, and S. Deerfield schools for over 32 years before her retirement. Her passion for teaching was evident by her students coming back years later to see her. She treated and adored her students like they were her own. She relished in reading a good book and enjoyed observing wildlife and bird watching. She also spent many summers as a child and with her family walking the beaches of Maine. But, most of all she loved her family and spending time with them. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband; Joseph Yanginski, her son; Kurt and his wife; Cindy of Deptford, NJ, her daughter; Tara and her husband; Paul of Ware, her grandchildren; Aaron, Bryan, Alexis Yanginski, and Nathan and Kyla Grenier, her brother; William Handrich Jr. and his wife Priscilla of Hadley, her sister; Janet Boheen and her husband; Richard of Center Barnstead, NH, her sister-in-law; JoAnn Duguay of S. Hadley, and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be Friday March 8, 2019 from 4 - 6:30 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. A religious service will begin at 6:30 PM. Friends and Family are invited to the Bluebonnet Diner, 324 King St, Northampton, following the service. Burial will take place in the spring at Plainville Cemetery in Hadley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to: Town of Deerfield, "Deerfield Elementary", 21 Pleasant St., S. Deerfield, MA 01373.



