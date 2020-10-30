Barry Jean Goulet, 71, Hurley, MO passed away on October 18, 2020 due to the Coronavirus. Born on December 06, 1948 in Holyoke, MA to Aime and Elizabeth (Dansereau) Goulet, Barry was the third of five children.



Barry grew up in western Massachusetts. He worked in the maintenance department at The Yankee Pedlar Inn in Holyoke and later at Look Memorial Park in Florence. Barry was known for having a strong work ethic and a talent for repairing small engines. He married Dorothy Perlowski in 1968 and this union was blessed with three children: Behr, Timothy and Michelle. Following retirement, Barry and Dottie relocated to Hurley where they enjoyed gardening and were members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Barry loved to hunt, was a great outdoorsman and an award-winning skeet shooter.



His death is preceded by his parents and 2 brothers - John and Richard Davies.



Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife of 52 years, Dottie, sons; Behr and wife Carrie, Timothy and daughter Michelle Goulet, 2 grandsons, 1 great granddaughter, 2 sisters; Carolyn Goulet and Kathy Goulet-Fenn as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends.



A celebration of Barry's life will take place next summer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store