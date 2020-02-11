Benjamin Joseph Biladeau of Easthampton passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. Ben resided at the family's homestead for several years maintaining its' beauty and pride.



Ben was born in Northampton, December 31, 1981. He is the son of Anthony M. Biladeau and



Julie A (Kaczynski) Ethier. He had a passion for the Arts. Ben's love for literature, writing and reading were fortunately bestowed upon his friends and family with his wit, knowledge, wisdom and humor.



Ben delighted many audiences. Acting, writing plays, producing and directing his masterpieces. Ben was a graduate of the Easthampton High School, Class of 2000. He attended Holyoke Community College, where he was the student body President of the Drama Department. Ben later earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater Arts from Emerson College in Boston. He has been employed as a Private Personal Care Attendant for several years. He is sorely missed by all that crossed his path. Ben truly loved his family and friends. He was a sensitive soul. We all miss him. Ben leaves his father Anthony M. Biladeau, his mother Julie A. Ethier and her husband Charles, his Paternal Grandmother Antonia Sienkiewicz North Port FLA. his Aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Andrea.



Ben's parents Julie Ethier and Anthony Biladeau are inviting family, friends and neighbors to attend a Celebration of Life at Ben's home at 13 Johnson Ave. Easthampton MA. on Saturday, February 15th at 12:00 noon.

