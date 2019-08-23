Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benton Minks. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Memorial service 2:00 PM Wesley United Methodist Church 98 N. Maple Street Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benton Minks, 78, died peacefully at home on August 22, 2019. Born January 2, 1941, Ben grew up in Logansport, Indiana, and graduated from Taylor University, Upland, IN, where he majored in English, Speech and Theatre for Secondary Education. Later he received an MA in English at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. He taught various English classes at Amherst Regional High School for over thirty years, retiring in 2005. Besides chairing the English department for several years, Ben started the school's literary magazine, which was named "The Minks" when he retired. Ben and his wife, Louise, moved to their 1836 North Leverett home in 1973, and he served on the town planning board for 25 years. He made valiant efforts to restore old buildings and cars on his property and fought all varieties of pests to harvest a large vegetable garden. Together, Ben and Louise enjoyed writing a number of young people's histories. Ben authored two books himself on baseball and football and enjoyed being an amateur weather man and astronomer. He was a kind and patient man, raised his daughters to be self-reliant, and had a dry, comical sense of humor. Ben and Louise observed their 55th wedding anniversary on August 8. Ben lives on through his daughter Leah Minks of Turners Fall, MA, and her son, Roy Yerrakadu, Tampa FL; daughter Erin Minks, her husband, Matt Hildner, and their daughter, Noelle Hildner of Alamosa, CO; sister Marcella Mays Shlee and her husband, Tom, of Marion, IN, and brother Stan Minks and his wife, Barbara, of Westfield, IN. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2 pm, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 98 N. Maple Street, Hadley.



