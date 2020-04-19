Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Czerwiec. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadette (Sitek) Czerwiec 91, of Holyoke formerly of Easthampton, died at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton on April 15, 2020. She was born in West Rutland,VT on October 26, 1928 the daughter of Adam and Helena Drabik Sitek. She moved to Easthampton in 1952 where she met and married the love of her life Casimir Czerwiec. Unfortunately their time together was cut short when Casimir died suddenly in the summer of 1962.



Over the years Bernadette held a variety of jobs, she was a housekeeper, a bean picker at Underwood Farm, a strawberry and blueberry grower, and when her children were older she took a job at Pioneer Nursing Home and later became a Mental Health Attendant at the Northampton State Hospital from where she retired from in 1992. After retiring she had jobs at the Underwood Farm Stand, the State Street Fruit Store Deli, CVS in Easthampton and at the Pepin Farm Stand on East Street.



A member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish she was active in parish life, a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality and a dedicated volunteer at parish functions. She was a fixture at the Sacred Heart Church parish festivals where she tirelessly worked in the polish kitchen every year until the parish was closed in 2010.



She loved to cook and bake and was especially proud of her pierogi and polish pastry making abilities. She also loved to crochet and many of her afghans where donated for prizes at the parish picnics and given as gifts to her family and many friends.



Bernadette is survived by a daughter Patricia Czerwiec Underwood of Holyoke, grandchild Alyssa LaFlamme and her husband Phillip, and great grandchildren, Andre and Peyton of Granby, a son Michael Czerwiec of Easthampton, grandchildren Amanda Czerwiec and wife Kelly Kwiecinski of Northampton, Adam Czerwiec of Holyoke, and Abigayle Czerwiec of Easthampton, her best friend of sixty years Mrs. Amelia Gwiazda of Easthampton and many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to nephews Ted (Wanda) and Jerry (Donna) Pawlikowski.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Casimir Czerwiec. Six siblings, Mary, Mieczyslaw (Mike), Anthony, Leocadia (Betty), Emily and Teresa.







Private graveside services were held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her husband. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton was in charge of the arrangements.

