Bernard A. Lord, Sr. born July 29, 1932 passed peacefully on September 8, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Bernice F. Lord and son-in-law, Clifford J. Goodrow, with whom he lived, of Easthampton; his son Bernard A. Lord, Jr. and daughter-in-law Rhea of Warren; his son Richard F. Lord and daughter-in-law Kathryn of Winchendon; his son John R. Lord of Pittsfield; his daughter Tina Salmon of North Adams; his brother James Lord and sister-in-law Carol of Arizona; his best friend Bert Erbin of Chester and his buddy, pet Pomeranian, Joey.



Predeceased by his parents, Peter and Lillian Lord, his siblings Eleanor, Edward, Robert and his first wife Verna and his second wife Aline.



He worked at Sprague Electric (now Mass MOCA) until it closed and then General Electric in Pittsfield



until he retired.



He was an avid gun enthusiast enjoying target shooting as a member of the Chester Rod & Gun Club for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, coin collecting and James Bond movies. He was a kind, loving, gentle soul - always caring for others and he was generous to all. He will be missed by many.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 12, 10-12 at the Trottier Pringle Funeral Home, 6 Summer St., Adams, MA.



Funeral will be held 12:00 on Thursday, September 12.

