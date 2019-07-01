Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Bernie" Goclowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard "Bernie" Joseph Goclowski passed on peacefully at home, in the presence of his family, on June 14 2019. Bernie was born in Northampton, MA November 22 1936 to John and Anna (Dymerski) Goclowski. He grew up in Hatfield MA with his parents, a brother John and sisters Marcia and Barbara. Bernie attended Smith Academy, captaining the basketball, soccer and baseball teams. Before attending UMass Bernie played soccer at Wilbraham Academy. At the University of Massachusetts, Bernie graduated in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a ROTC cadet, as well as playing baseball, basketball and captaining the soccer team.



Bernie married his best friend, Lucy Nanartonis, daughter of William and Anna of Amherst MA. Bernie, a retired Captain of the US Air Force, was stationed at Laughlin AFB in Del Rio TX, supporting the 4080 th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing, home of the U2 Dragon Lady. Bernie then embarked on a 30 year career with General Electric Ordinance in Holy Loch Scotland, Groton CT and Pittsfield MA. While stationed in Scotland, Bernie and Lucy enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, experiencing regional culture and food while developing life long friendships.



Retiring from GE in 1991, Bernie embarked on a 14 year hobby, selling cars for Otto, Pete's and Haddad Motors. Not one to sit around, Bernie then enjoyed 9 years supervising various Massachusetts State Parks in Western MA. Bernie most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren; gardening, fishing, skiing, hiking, attending youth sports and being outdoors.



Although family was Bernie's passion, he selflessly contributed to his community in numerous ways including: Youth Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tri-State Ski Racing, Holy Family Parish, Pittsfield City Council, Polish Falcons, Indian Scouts, VFW 448, Post 68 and MA Audubon Society. He was an avid music aficionado and provided many regional Polka radio programs with recordings from his vast collection. His most cherished investment in the community was founding and leading the Friends of Wild Acres, a non-profit which carried on the fishing derbies for Berkshire County youth, elderly and disabled at the famed trout pond in Pittsfield when state and local funding was eliminated in the 80s.



Bernie is survived by his loving wife Lucy, two children, BJ and Patty Goclowski of Bethel ME & Tatiana Goclowski of Bethany CT, as well as, 3 grandchildren Camila and Brodie Goclowski & Madison Hanke. At a private family gathering, Bernie was laid to rest at Saint Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley, MA.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 1, 2019

