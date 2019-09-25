Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Krawczynski. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Elizabeth Anne Seton Church King Street Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Bernard enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served during World War II. Upon his return home, he began working at Pro Brush and he and Hilda began their family. He later worked for the United States Postal Service at the Northampton Post Office where he stayed for over 30 years, faithfully adhering to the motto, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."



When American artist and Smith College professor Elliot Offner was looking for someone who embodied the best of the Letter Carriers of America for his sculpture called the Letter Carriers Monument, he selected Bernie as one of his models. Today that sculpture stands in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After retiring from the Post Office, Bernie worked for many years at Shawmut Bank in Amherst.



Bernard loved history, current events, fishing and drawing sketches in charcoal. He was a talented artist who as a young man won a full scholarship to RISD (Rhode Island School of Design) Art School. He passed it up in order to secure an income for his growing family, but he never lost his passion for art.



As a father, he always found innovative ways to create enchanting toys and experiences for his daughters, using the simplest of materials. He is survived by his four daughters: Karen (and husband Alan) Czerniak, Deborah (and husband James) Baker, Cynthia (and husband Jim "JP") Kwiecinski, and Pamela Riding. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Bernard was a quiet, intelligent and gentle soul with a strong will. He and Hilda inspired his children to have strong family values and to believe in themselves. He was accepting of all and believed that you should always make room for at least two more at the table. He never formed an opinion without exploring all sides. He always reached out his hand to those in need. He will be sorely missed.



Friends and family can gather at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Thursday 9/26 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Friday, 9/27, at 10 am at Elizabeth Anne Seton church, on King Street in Northampton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are welcomed.





