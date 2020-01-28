Bernardine "Bernie" Magdalenski, 86, of Haydenville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving and devoted family.



Bernie was born on January 14, 1934, in Grand Isle, Vermont to Laurent and Mary Roy where she and her five sisters lived on a farm on the Lake Champlain Islands. After graduating from Mount St. Mary's Academy of Burlington, Vermont, Bernie moved to Massachusetts where she met James, her husband of 64 years. They raised five children. She was employed for over 35 years at Pro Corp and retired in the early 1990s. Since that time, Bernie devoted herself to her children, her grandchildren, and her most beloved church, Our Lady of the Hills.



She leaves behind three sisters, Annette Diemand, Cecile Roy, and Marie Hall; her husband, James Magdalenski; and her children, Renee Berrian (Kim Berrian), Mary Gizzo (Michael Gizzo), James Magdalenski (Aurora Magdalenski), Greg Magdalenski (Annie Jardine) and Tracy Magdalene (David Farnham). She had four grandchildren, Jaime, Jessica, and Jeremy Berrian and Jordan Magdalenski.



Bernie loved to spend her time in the fruit and vegetable fields, where she would spend hours of harvesting time for her even bigger joy of canning, making jam, and baking. Her goods were enjoyed by many people in the community and beyond. She was an avid craftswoman and spent her time crocheting, sewing, quilting and embroidering. Her family and friends loved her quick humor, her unparalleled kindness, and her unwavering generosity. She was always ready for a trip to Fenway Park, an afternoon at the casino, or a trip to the Holy Land.



Bernie had been a devout parishioner of the Our Lady of the Hills Church and generously gave countless hours of her time to the church's annual dinners, craft fairs, rummage sales and many other events. For years, she ensured that the church was beautifully decorated, and that the church grounds were planted with seasonal flowers.



Please meet at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd. in Northampton on Friday, January 31 at 9:00AM before proceeding to Our Lady of the Hills in Haydenville for a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00AM, with Rites of Committal to follow at St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery in Leeds. Calling hours will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home Thursday, January 30, from 6:00-8:00PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Hills Church in Haydenville or to the VNA Hospice Services of Northampton.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

