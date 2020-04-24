Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice K. Ciolek. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

On April 20, 2020, Bernice Katherine Ciolek (Haber), known as "Auntie B" and "Junie" by her loving family, of South Hadley passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. She was born on September 6, 1926 in South Hadley to the late Andrew and Sophia (Adamczyk) Haber. Bernice graduated from South Hadley High School and the Holyoke Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse and Night Supervisor at Holyoke Hospital and the Holyoke Geriatric Center before retiring. She was an active and faithful member of St. Theresa's Parish in South Hadley and enjoyed years of instructing CCD classes and involvement in the St. Theresa's Women's Group. Bernice loved to cook, attend her sons and grandkids' sporting events, cheer on the Red Sox, tend to her gardens, and watch the many birds, especially cardinals, that frequented her bird feeders. Most of all, she enjoyed just spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, Michael Sr., their four sons, Michael Jr. and wife Mary (Sears), Paul and wife Katie (Greaney), John and wife Lisa (Mandl), and Tom Ciolek. She is also survived by her sister Evelyn "Penny" Sigda of FL, ten grandchildren: Michael III, Melissa, Paul, Grace, Joe, Alisha, T.J., Imogen, Colin and Simon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Stanley, Freddie and Joe Haber, and her sisters, Mary Gwozdz and Annie Labonte. The family will hold a private service and burial. A Memorial Mass for friends and family will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or online at

On April 20, 2020, Bernice Katherine Ciolek (Haber), known as "Auntie B" and "Junie" by her loving family, of South Hadley passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. She was born on September 6, 1926 in South Hadley to the late Andrew and Sophia (Adamczyk) Haber. Bernice graduated from South Hadley High School and the Holyoke Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse and Night Supervisor at Holyoke Hospital and the Holyoke Geriatric Center before retiring. She was an active and faithful member of St. Theresa's Parish in South Hadley and enjoyed years of instructing CCD classes and involvement in the St. Theresa's Women's Group. Bernice loved to cook, attend her sons and grandkids' sporting events, cheer on the Red Sox, tend to her gardens, and watch the many birds, especially cardinals, that frequented her bird feeders. Most of all, she enjoyed just spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, Michael Sr., their four sons, Michael Jr. and wife Mary (Sears), Paul and wife Katie (Greaney), John and wife Lisa (Mandl), and Tom Ciolek. She is also survived by her sister Evelyn "Penny" Sigda of FL, ten grandchildren: Michael III, Melissa, Paul, Grace, Joe, Alisha, T.J., Imogen, Colin and Simon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Stanley, Freddie and Joe Haber, and her sisters, Mary Gwozdz and Annie Labonte. The family will hold a private service and burial. A Memorial Mass for friends and family will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or online at www.hdsa.org or to the Center of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 66, Southbridge, MA 01550 or online at www.thecenterofhope.org . For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close