Berta (Schneiderbauer) Gauger , 95, died on April 3, 2020 at Linda Manor in Leeds. Born in Andorf, Austria on April 20, 1924 she was the daughter of Karl and Maria (Haas) Schneiderbauer. Berta lived most of her life in Easthampton and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Berta formerly was a machine operator at Tubed Products in Easthampton.
She leaves behind her daughter Edna and her husband Richard Blais of Leeds, her sons Fred and his wife Barbara Gauger of Southampton and Bob and his wife Jean Gauger of Rhode Island. Her brothers Gus and Karl of Australia, Eric of Austria. She also leaves 5 grandchildren; Krista Nolete, Brian Blais, Brett and Todd Gauger and Kelly Gregory and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is reunited with her husband, Fredrick C Gauger, her parents and other family members. A private service was held and her burial was in Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton.
The Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Cancer Connection, 41 Locust St. Northampton, MA 01060 or .
Special thanks to the carrying and loving staff at Linda Manor their devotion will never be forgotten.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020