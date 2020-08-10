Bertha Albertine (Fortier) Perras, 95, passed away on July 25, 2020 at Care One of Northampton, MA. She was born on June 10, 1925 at 12 Summer St, Easthampton, MA, the youngest daughter of Henri Fortier and Marie-Louise Vincelette who came to Massachusetts as young children from Roxton Falls, Canada.



Bertha worked in the Dietary Department at Cooley Dickinson Hospital well into her 70's.



She was an active lifelong member of Our Lady of the Valley in Easthampton, formerly Notre Dame, having been baptized, attended school and married in the church where she was a member of the Ladies of Ste Anne. Her high school years were spent in Rigaud, Canada along with her lifelong friend, Lucille Lussier.



Bertha was always out the door with a snow shovel at the first sign of flakes, She was a talented crocheter who gifted many of her pieces to her children and grandchildren include afghans in their favorite team colors, as well as hats and scarves for everyone. She graced us all with her many desserts at Christmas, oh those haystack cookies and rum balls. She was featured in a Gazette article about her many miles of walking around town for exercise.



Bertha was pre-deceased by her 7 siblings, Arthur, Mabel, Albert, Beatrice, Victor, Rita and Leo along with her son, Leo Perras Jr, her daughter-in-law, Madeline LeHenry Perras, and her dear friend Jean Lussier.



She is survived by her children, Louise Perras Pawlikowski of Ocala, FL, Richard Perras and his wife, Kirsten of West Palm Beach, FL, George Perras and his wife Cheryl of Norfolk, VA, Lucille Perras of Lyndonville, VT, her daughter-in-law, Patricia Perras of Easthampton, her grandchildren, Robert Pawlikowski, Lisa Abell, Lori Byron, Bridget Michaud, Timothy Perras, Francis Perras, Leah Perras, Michael Perras, Christina Elliott, Jamie Gibbs, Eric LaFreniere and Michael Chamberlin, 28 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great- grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, the oldest of which is her nephew, Roland Fortier and his wife Anita, who spoke with her every day.



Burial and a graveside service will be held at St Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton at a future date. Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Care One of Northampton for their care and compassion during a difficult time.



Donations may be made in Bertha's memory to OLV Take and Eat c/o Our Lady of the Valley, 33 Adams St, Easthampton, MA 01027



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store