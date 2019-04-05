Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha R. Davis. View Sign

Bertha R (Hooker) Davis 79, of Haydenville, MA. and Florence VT died unexpectedly on Monday April 1, 2019.



She was born on May 18, 1939 in Pittsford, VT. daughter of the late Gerald K and Agnes M (LaRock) Hooker. She grew up in Vermont and moved to Massachusetts in 1966. After retirement she then returned to Vermont. She was employed by Pro Brush, Autumn Inn, and retired after 19 years of service from Tubed Products in 2004.



Bertha's greatest joys in life were her family, Bingo, Casinos, and travelling. She was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. She was especially proud of her first great grandson.



Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years Maurice "Frank" Davis Sr, Daughter Tina Oliver and husband Mark, Son Maurice "Butch" Davis Jr, all of Haydenville, Ma. Grandson Eric Oliver and wife Kjersti and great grandson Brady all of Chantilly , VA. Sister Beverly(Skip) Colburn of Hernando, FL. Brother Ronnie(Pati) Hooker of Enfield, NH. Brother Alan(Linda) Hooker of Wallingford, VT. A Special Thank You to her sister Joanie and Husband Dave Shorey of Pittsford, VT. Many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.



She was predeceased by Grandson Ryan" Bubby" Oliver in 2012 and 4 brothers, 3 nephews and 2 nieces.



A Memorial Picnic is planned for May 18, 2019 at her home in Florence, VT which would have been her 80th birthday.



Williamsburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

