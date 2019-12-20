Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertrand Raymond. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertrand "Bert" Raymond of Leverett, MA passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at the Elaine Center at Hadley after a brief illness.



Bert was born on February 11, 1940 in Fort Kent, ME, the son of the late Simeon and Julienne (Daigle) Raymond. He married Barbara Delage on September 6, 1979. In his early years he drove coaches, and later was an over-the-road professional truck driver with many safe driving awards. After his retirement, he drove school bus for many years. Some of the things he enjoyed included horses, working on his property and socializing with friends and family. He wouldn't want anyone to forget his ten years in the third grade.



Beside his wife of 39 years, Bert is survived by his son Jack and his wife Diane of Hinsdale, NH, a daughter-in-law Marge Allard of Chesterfield, MA, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He was predeceased by a sister Fran.



There will be no services. A celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



"We will meet again my love. From, Your Bride"





Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019

