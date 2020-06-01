"A woman of worth who can find? For her price is far above rubies."Bettie (Skole) Kravetz, 93 of Amherst, MA died Saturday May 30, 2020 at Center for Extended Care and Rehabilitation at Amherst.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 18, 1926 the daughter of Jacob and Estella (Plotsky) Skole. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School ('44).Bettie completed her nursing degree at the Henry Bishop Memorial School of Nursing in Pittsfield.
She was last employed as the administrator at the Center for Extended Care and Rehabilitation at Amherst. She was a member of Congregation Knesset Israel in Pittsfield and previously the Amherst Jewish Community (founding member).
In following her family traditions, she was very civic minded; including being a member ofseveral organizations and sitting on many boards and committees.
She formed several businesses including the Skole Nursing Home (Pittsfield), Amherst Nursing Home (now Center for Extended and Rehabilitation at Amherst), Amherst Adult Day Center, and the Arbors at Amherst.
She was acknowledged for many honors including but not limited to:The Babson Award for "Top 100 Woman CEO's of Massachusetts", The Amherst Chamber of Commerce "Janet and Winthrop Dakin Community Service Award" and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Award for "Service to Massachusetts Elders". She always said that it was her staff that deserved the awards with her, and they should be honored as well.
Amongst her largest contributions was the leadership and direction she gave to her loyal hardworking staff at the Center for Extended Care and Rehabilitationat Amherst where she later was so lovingly cared for until her time of passing.
She was the widow of Ben Kravetz who died on June 28, 1968.They were married on September 2, 1950.Survivors include her daughter Sharon E. (William) Meyers of Wells, ME and two sons: David A. Kravetz of Amherst, MA and Steven J. (Michele) Kravetz of Holyoke, MA.She also leaves five grandchildren including Rebecca (Deval) Meyers Desai, Jocelyn (Christopher) Meyers Barnes, Emily Nicole (Brian) Pray, Holly Sara (Shane) MacKinnon, and Benjamin Thomas Kravetz.Additionally, five great grandchildren including Brock, Bryson, Arjun, Veera, and Opal all of whom she collectively referred to as "my angels" and who were truly the pride and joy of her life. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.She leaves one brother, Donald (Carol) Skole of Boca Raton, FL. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Skole and Alan Skole. Additionally, Bettie leaves behind many, many close friends. Particular appreciation and love goes to MaryAnn Musante, her companion and partner in crime for the last 45 years and Freda Greenia her caregiver for the last 11 years. She touched the lives of countless individuals and we may never know the far reaching influence she spread across this world. In Betties own words, "G-d bless. You are a blessing to my soul. I love you forever."
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Bettie Kravetz will be held at Knesset Israel Cemetery with Rabbi David Weiner, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Knesset Israel officiating. In lieu of flowers, please plant something in her honor wherever you would like. Due to the current health restrictions, a "Bettie Party" will be held at a later date to celebrate her time here on earth. Any of you that really knew Bettie, knows she would want you to attend her party over her funeral any day. Memorial donations may be made with checks payable to The Kravetz-Meyers Health Occupation Scholarship, Greenfield Community College in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
