Betty (Parzych) Bassett, 95, of Easthampton passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Baystate Medical Center. Betty was born in Easthampton, Oct. 1, 1925 the daughter of the late Frank and Rozalia (Zapadka) Parzych. She was educated in the Easthampton Schools and attend the Easthampton High School. Betty was employed as a Stitcher for 23 years at the former American Advertising in Holyoke retiring in 1984. Betty was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Easthampton, where she was a longtime Group Leader for the Holy Rosary Sodality, she is now a member of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Betty's beloved husband of 72 years, Chester J. Bassett passed away in 2018. She leaves her loving children Marcia Glidden, Debra Foster, and Gary Bassett and his wife Kelley, her five grandchildren, Todd and Ryan Glidden, Tim and Ryan Yucka and Adam Bassett and her four great grandchildren Mason, Tyler, Logan, and Hannah, and her many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by several brothers and sisters, her son-in-law Jim Foster and her great granddaughter Harper Yucka. Marcia, Debbie and Gary would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of the Arbors of Chicopee for the compassion that they shared during Betty's time of residence. Also, they would like to thank the staff at the Baystate Medical Center, Daly 6A and the Baystate Hospice for the care and compassion that they extended to Betty during her final days. Funeral services will be held Friday Oct. 23, 2020 9 am from the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St., followed by a mass of Christian burial 10am at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St. Burial will be in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, all are in Easthampton. Calling hours will be held Thursday 5-7PM. Memorial gifts can be made to the Cooley Dickinson Hospital VNA and Hospice 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, MA 01060. The Family would also like to remind anyone attending Friday's funeral service that the Mountain RD (RT 141) will be closed to traffic and alternative routes to Easthampton will be necessary.



