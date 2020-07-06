Betty Louise (Bushnell) Wesoloski passed away on June 19, 2020 at her home in Hadley, MA with her loving husband, Jim, at her side.



Betty was born on November 13, 1927 in Spokane, Wash. the daughter of Crystal (Jackson) Bushnell and Milo Homer Bushnell.



She attended elementary school at Pleasant Prairie School in Spokane and at schools in Dayton WA graduated from Helen Bush School in Seattle, WA. She earned a B.S. in Nursing from Whitworth College and Deaconess School of Nursing in Spokane and took advanced courses in Public Health training at the Univ. of Washington in Seattle.



After graduation, she was employed by the Indian Health Service on the Colville Indian Reservation in eastern Wash. where she met the love of her life and future husband, Jim Wesoloski.



Betty also did Public Health work among the Pima/Maricopa and Apaches in Arizona. She also worked as an R.N. at VA hospitals in Spokane, WA and Prescott, AZ.



In 1973 she moved to Florence, MA and on October 6,1973 she married James Wesoloski in the Newman Catholic Center at UMass.



Betty worked for the Amherst Board of Health for several years and retired as the Hampshire Regional High School Nurse in 1989.



She is predeceased by her parents, a brother, Wayne Bushnell, a sister Carol (Bushnell) Bales, and a step-sister, Theresa Averill.



She is survived by her husband, Jim of Hadley, MA, a half-brother, Bryce Abraham of Walla Walla, WA, a half-sister Crystal Faye (Abraham) Hudson of Vancouver, WA, a brother-in-law John Wesoloski of Greenfield, MA, a step-sister, Leona Mellott of Vancouver, WA, and many nieces and nephews whose birthdays she seldom forgot..



Betty was a caring, loving person who will be sadly missed by all who knew her and especially missed by her dear, dear Jim.



At her request, all services will be private.



