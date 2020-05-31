1933-2020



Betty Smith died peacefully, in the home of her daughter, at 87 years. Daughter of Nelson Lanoue and Etta (Streeter) of Ashfield MA, Betty was the fifth child of six. Her siblings Lillian, Silbert, Eleanor, Viola and Audrey predeceased her. She graduated from Sanderson Academy then worked in Pittsfield for General Electric. When Betty's sweetheart Gilbert Smith of Cummington returned from the service they married in Ashfield's Congregational Church, 1953. They celebrated 63 years of life together.



Betty and "Gilly" had two children, Richard and Colleen. Betty began working as a bank teller in 1961 for the Conway Savings Bank. She loved making tracks in the fresh snow; heading to work no matter what. Betty was eager to learn as technology changed banking. The workplace was opening up for women and she embraced opportunity. She retired from People's United Bank, Greenfield.



Betty served with exuberance be it family, community or church. Her offering was love and compassion even in the throws of Alzheimer's disease. Just ask her caregivers - they adored her.



Betty leaves a sister-in-law Carolyn Adams of Washington, children Richard Smith and Colleen Clark (Dana), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. We celebrate her generosity. Services were private, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.



