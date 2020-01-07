Betty (Cross) Slachetka, age 90, of Northampton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Care One at Northampton. She was born in Northampton and lived much of her life in Easthampton. Betty worked as a waitress and as a home care provider, but spent most of her life as a homemaker; she was very creative and enjoyed crafts of all kinds. She was a longtime communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church in Easthampton. Betty was the widow of John Joseph Slachetka, who died on June 10, 2000. She is survived by five brothers: Robert Cross of Greenfield, Arthur Cross (Lois) of Williamsburg, Charles Cross (Shirley) of Southwick, Kenneth Cross (Pat) of Southampton, and Roy Cross of Easthampton; two sisters: Shirley Wisell (Francis) of West Chesterfield, NH, and Linda Paradee (Larry) of Westfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Helen (Anderson) Cross; two brothers: Ronald and Alfred; and three sisters: Charlotte, Dorothy, and Isabelle. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10 am from the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Our Lady of The Valley Parish Church, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. A calling hour will be held on Friday morning from 9 to 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307.

