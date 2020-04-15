Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Andrews. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Beulah Andrews, 103, of Easthampton, formerly of Westhampton and West Springfield, passed away at Linda Manor, Leeds, on April 15, 2020. Born in Worcester, her early childhood was spent in Millbury. When Beulah was eight years old, the family moved to West Springfield, where in 1934 she graduated from West Springfield High School. In 1941 she married Gilbert Andrews, and during World War II the couple lived in Columbus, OH, where Gilbert was stationed at Lockbourne Army Air Force Base and Beulah worked for Dennison Engineering. Their first child, Marilyn, was born in Columbus on the same day Gilbert was shipped overseas. After the war, they returned to Springfield, where their son, Robert, was born, and shortly afterward the family settled in West Springfield. Over the years, Beulah was employed by Eastern States Farmers Exchange; The Gilbert and Barker Manufacturing Company; and Sears, Roebuck and Company, all in West Springfield. In 1978 she retired from Package Machinery Company in East Longmeadow.



In 1967 Beulah and Gilbert moved to a farm in Westhampton. During their remaining working years and then in retirement, they enjoyed the challenges of baling hay, cutting cordwood for cooking and heating, and making maple syrup. They also maintained a large garden, growing a remarkable variety of vegetables, herbs, and flowers. For many years Beulah and Gilbert (and their red truck) were familiar vendors at the Northampton Farmers' Market. In their leisure time they enjoyed riding their horses on trails throughout the Westhampton hills. Beulah and Gilbert sold their farm in 1997 and moved to the Easthampton Lathrop Community, where they were among its first residents.



Beulah and Gilbert were married for 69 years, until his passing in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Joyce, of Agawam. She leaves a son, Robert P. Andrews, of Northampton; a daughter, Marilyn Nims (Robert), of Cincinnati, OH; a granddaughter, Abigail Nims (Adam Bloniarz), and their two sons, Ewan and Wesley, of Lafayette, CO; and a grandson, Anthony Nims (fiancée Erin Sigmund), and her son, Sam Kurup, of Cincinnati. She also leaves a niece, Sandra Joyce Fleming, of Feeding Hills, and her sons, Scott Fleming (Tiffany Brady) of York, PA, and Kevin Fleming of Washington, D.C.



Beulah was remarkable for her sunny disposition, ready smile, and easy sense of humor. Her good will, good cheer, and dependable good sense will be greatly missed.



There will be no visiting hours. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Westhampton Public Library, 1 North Road, Westhampton, MA 01027.

