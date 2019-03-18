Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Schmith. View Sign

Beverly A. Schmith, 83, of Haydenville passed away on March 15, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She was born on September 23, 1935 on South Street, Williamsburg and also raised there.Growing up she was the eighth of nine children.She was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Carmen (Damon) Weeks.She was a graduate of Smith Vocational School class of 1954 and in 1964 she married Richard L. Schmith Sr., where they made their home in Haydenville.Beverly worked several jobs throughout her life. She retired from working at the River Valley Rest Home where she took great pride in cooking with love for all the residence.She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed all the flowers she grew.She took in so much joy and relaxation from canoeing, especially up in Fisk's Meadow. She always received great pleasure and peace from viewing wildlife! Hearing the first "peepers" of spring, calls of red-winged blackbirds, her chickadees, watching beavers, having turkeys and deer visit the yard, always brought her a smile.Beverly really enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, celebrating life each and every day.She found great companionship from her pugs Cindy and Anna.Beverly will be dearly missed by her husband of 55 years Richard Schmith, Sr., her son Richard Schmith Jr., and his dear friend Rose Pippin of Leeds. She is survived by her brother Joseph and his wife Nylda Weeks of Williamsburg. Calling hours will be held this Friday night at the WILLIAMSBURG FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 and all are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers, Beverly requested that donations in her memory may be made to the Williamsburg Lions Club or Dakin Humane Society.

