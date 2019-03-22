Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pelham-Beverly Ann (Krause) Ingram, 79, passed away in Palm Coast, FL on March 19, 2019. Born in Holyoke, July 3, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Eugenia (Rossi) Krause. Beverly grew up in Hadley but has lived in Pelham for many years. She worked for many years in the Amherst Public Schools. In her leisure she enjoyed spending winters in Palm Coast, FL. as well as camping, knitting, sewing and various other crafts. She was a dedicated member of the Pelham Lion's Club and served as the chapter President. Beverly will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years, C.A. Ingram as well as her children, Wayne Avery, Jr of NH, Kim LaClair of Ware and Terry Avery of Southwick. She also leaves her step children, Darlene Avery of Belchertown, Pam Picard of Belchertown, Donald Ingram of Ludlow and Virginia Fagans of Brattleboro VT along with 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and her brother, Peter Krause of Hadley. Beverly was predeceased by her brother William Krause Jr. A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 am at Beers and Story Belchertown Funeral Home, 10 Maple St. Burial will follow in Quabbin Park Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to, , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or Mass Lions Eye Research Fund Inc., 43 Stewart Terrace Belmont, MA 02478. Please visit

