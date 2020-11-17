Beverly Ann Main born March 2, 1930 passed away on November 8, 2020 at Elk Meadows Memory Care in Oakley, UT. She recently moved to Utah to be closer to her daughter. Beverly was born to Catharine and William Reynolds in Sommerville, MA then moved to Pelham. In 1950 she married Howard Main in CT by a former minister of the South Amherst Congregational Church. They were married 66 years until Howard's passing in 2016.
She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey H. Main (Michele) and Debra J. Main, two granddaughters Lindsey and Jolee, along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her older siblings, William Reynolds and Joy Heath.
She enjoyed swimming, ice skating, bowling and movies. In high school she was a cheerleader, a Tri-S club officer and class president her junior year. She recalls high school as some of her happiest years. After graduating she became secretary to the high school principal.
After "Howie" returned from the Korean War, he built their home in South Amherst where they lived for over thirty years. After retiring they moved to Pine Valley Plantation in Belchertown, MA. After Howard's passing, she resided at The Arbors of Greenfield.
Beverly raised her children and was the bookkeeper for her husband's business. Her dream was to be an elementary school teacher. Instead, she enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader and taught Sunday school. When her children were older, she was the Health Aid at Amherst Regional High School.
Beverly loved life with a sense of humor and happiness in the simple things. Days were spent at Laurel Lake, Lake Wyola, Mountain and Riverside Parks, Misquamicut Beach, Cape Cod and later trips to Largo, Florida with Howie. She enjoyed her ladies golf club at Hickory Ridge and a weekly card game with girlfriends. She also enjoyed board games and bingo.
Beverly suffered with Alzheimer's the last five years of her life still never losing her beauty and sense of humor. She requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital
or a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in her honor.
An outdoor graveside service will be held at the South Amherst Cemetery, South East Street on Tuesday, November 24th at 11:00am. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband who she dearly missed.
Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com