Beverly was born on April 20, 1932 in Massachusetts but grew up in various locations in southern New Hampshire, including Derry, Peterborough and Northwood, with her three sisters. She graduated from Coe Brown Academy High School of Northwood in 1950. After graduation she joined the Air Force and served in several locations including San Antonio in Texas and Rapid City in South Dakota. Later, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire where she earned a BS degree in accounting, and worked for several years at Sanders in Nashua, New Hampshire.



Beverly and Jack Tobin were married in 1978 and lived in Florence where Jack operated a family business with his brother. After retirement, Beverly and Jack roamed the South in a travel trailer during the winter and eventually bought a home in Arcadia, Florida where they spent many winter months. Jack died in 2012 but Beverly continued living in their Florence home and traveling south for the winter.



Beverly loved dogs and was rarely without one. Most were rescue dogs.



In addition to her husband Jack Tobin, Beverly was predeceased by her sister Jean Campbell Kszywanos and her niece Karen Jacques. She is survived by her older sister Hazel Campbell Hanefeld and her sister Joy Campbell Kimball, as well as nieces Kim C. Dutile, & Eryn Tobin, and nephews Kirk C. Hanefeld, Ronald Jacques & Michael Tobin.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.



A short service was held on April 6th for family members.



