Blanche (Lamere) Dzialo, 99, of Easthampton passed away Dec. 2, 2019 at the Mount St. Vincent's Nursing Home in Holyoke. Blanche was born in Easthampton, March 17, 1920, the daughter of the late Henry and Leah (Bishop) Lamere. She was a graduate of the Easthampton High School and attended the former Holyoke Business School. Blanche was employed in the Medical Records Department at the former Northampton State Hospital for 10 years and later worked at the Williston Northampton School in Health Services. She was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church, now the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton, and had been a member of the former Catholic Woman's Club. Her beloved husband Charles S. Dzialo Sr. passed away in 1964. She leaves her sons David of Easthampton and Charles S. Jr. of Florida, her 4 Grandchildren, her 7 Great Grandchildren, her 6 Great Great Grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. Blanche was predeceased by her daughter Judith Tessier, her sister Marie Brinn and Gloria Arnold, and her brothers Robert and Lawrence. A mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 PM at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St. Easthampton, Ma and burial will be at the convenience of the family in the St. Brigid's Cemetery. The O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Perkins School for the Blind 175 North Beacon St. Watertown, MA 02472.

