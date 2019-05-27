Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Kozak. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Bronislawa "Blanche" (Szpak) Kozak died on May 23, 2019 at the Elaine Center at Hadley while under hospice care at the age of 95.



Blanche was born in the village of Bobulince, Poland on January 12, 1924, to Jan and Zofia (Boklak) Szpak. After WW II, Blanche and her husband Joseph Kozak met and married in Germany. In 1957, she and her husband and their sons emigrated to the United States and settled in Northampton, MA. Their daughter Veronica was born in 1960.



Blanche helped support the family by working fulltime at the dining commons at UMass Amherst, amongst other jobs. Blanche was a woman of great faith, praying the Rosary three times daily. She became a US citizen in 1984. She was so loved, and will be missed by her family and friends. Blanche is survived by her sons Joseph Kozak and his wife Susan, Walter Kozak and his wife Marilyn; her daughter Veronica Kozak; her grandchildren Karol (Kozak) Lester and her husband Dave and their children Lila, Hayes and Elijah, Emily (Kozak) Hinson and her husband Billy and their children William and Knox, and Olivia (Kozak) Tchaliov and her husband Kiril. Blanche will also be remembered by her sister Aniela Gryszan and her beloved niece Regina Beyer. In addition to her parents, Blanche is preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Kozak, who died in 1969.



Services and burial for Blanche are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her memory to the church building fund, St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, 401 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton, MA has been entrusted with arrangements.

