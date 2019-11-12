Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie L. Martineau (Roberta) Pebbles. View Sign Service Information Charlestown Memorial Chapel 314 Main St Charlestown , NH 03603 (603)-826-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie (Roberta) L. Martineau Pebbles, Charlestown, NH (60) died unexpectedly at home after a short illness on Saturday, November 9. It is impossible to understate the love that surrounded Bobbie every day: the love she gave to others, and the love her family and friends will always have for her. We assume, as you read this, that you too will miss Bobbie, as the lives she touched and the friends she made are impossible to count. She is a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, godmother, wife, and dear friend.



Often called Bobbie Lynn by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles, Bobbie was born in Northampton, MA to her mother Sally Robinson Martineau and her late father Robert J. Martineau Sr. She grew up on Acrebrook Drive, Florence with her six younger siblings in a neighborhood of more than 30 kids. She attended Annunciation School, then St. Michael's High School in Northampton until it closed in 1976 and begrudgingly went to Northampton High for one year until graduating in 1977. Bobbie settled in New Hampshire, raising her two amazing sons Chris and Mike in Walpole before settling in Charlestown. Her favorite place in the world is Short Sands Beach, Maine, where the Martineau clan has vacationed together annually for decades. Bobbie loved being surrounded by family and having her brothers take care of her for a week. She is an aunt to 19 and great aunt to many. Her nieces and nephews say one of the best parts of Maine vacation was sitting on the porch all night with Aunt Bobbie, sharing stories and laughing. Family was everything to Bobbie, never missing an event-whether it was hockey games, graduations, concerts, birthdays, and countless others, there was always a seat saved for her. She loved watching the Patriots with her sons and was an avid Red Sox fan, sporting tattoos for the 2004, 2007, and 2013 World Series wins (she had yet to add 2018). She was a die-hard Aerosmith fan (well, a Steven Tyler fan) recently seeing them in concert with her son, Mike. She loved traveling to see her son Chris and his wife Kristen and was involved in Special Olympics, always cheering on her stepson Mark. She worked at Bowman Dental (Walpole) for 34 years with a team of people she loved and respected. Everyone who knew Bobbie is luckier for it. She was immensely generous, helping anyone and everyone, finding the good in every person, and the silver lining in every day. She is survived by her husband, George Pebbles, son Christopher Davis and his wife Kristen (Tempe AZ), son Michael Davis (Keene), and stepson Mark Pebbles (Charlestown). Bobbie is also survived by her mother Sally, Sally's significant other Ted Brooks, and her siblings: James, Robert (Joe), Steven and his wife Holly, Mark, Anne and her husband Ron, and David. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Cusanelli and extended family, Brenda and Cindy. Bobbie is predeceased by her sister Lynn Anne, her father Robert J. Martineau Sr., and nephew Shaun.



Calling Hours will be held at Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main St., Charlestown, NH on Friday, November 15 th , 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in support of Bobbie's sons and their



future plans may be sent to Bobbie's sister, Anne Stolarik, 37 Campbell Drive, Easthampton MA 01027.

Bobbie (Roberta) L. Martineau Pebbles, Charlestown, NH (60) died unexpectedly at home after a short illness on Saturday, November 9. It is impossible to understate the love that surrounded Bobbie every day: the love she gave to others, and the love her family and friends will always have for her. We assume, as you read this, that you too will miss Bobbie, as the lives she touched and the friends she made are impossible to count. She is a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, godmother, wife, and dear friend.Often called Bobbie Lynn by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles, Bobbie was born in Northampton, MA to her mother Sally Robinson Martineau and her late father Robert J. Martineau Sr. She grew up on Acrebrook Drive, Florence with her six younger siblings in a neighborhood of more than 30 kids. She attended Annunciation School, then St. Michael's High School in Northampton until it closed in 1976 and begrudgingly went to Northampton High for one year until graduating in 1977. Bobbie settled in New Hampshire, raising her two amazing sons Chris and Mike in Walpole before settling in Charlestown. Her favorite place in the world is Short Sands Beach, Maine, where the Martineau clan has vacationed together annually for decades. Bobbie loved being surrounded by family and having her brothers take care of her for a week. She is an aunt to 19 and great aunt to many. Her nieces and nephews say one of the best parts of Maine vacation was sitting on the porch all night with Aunt Bobbie, sharing stories and laughing. Family was everything to Bobbie, never missing an event-whether it was hockey games, graduations, concerts, birthdays, and countless others, there was always a seat saved for her. She loved watching the Patriots with her sons and was an avid Red Sox fan, sporting tattoos for the 2004, 2007, and 2013 World Series wins (she had yet to add 2018). She was a die-hard Aerosmith fan (well, a Steven Tyler fan) recently seeing them in concert with her son, Mike. She loved traveling to see her son Chris and his wife Kristen and was involved in Special Olympics, always cheering on her stepson Mark. She worked at Bowman Dental (Walpole) for 34 years with a team of people she loved and respected. Everyone who knew Bobbie is luckier for it. She was immensely generous, helping anyone and everyone, finding the good in every person, and the silver lining in every day. She is survived by her husband, George Pebbles, son Christopher Davis and his wife Kristen (Tempe AZ), son Michael Davis (Keene), and stepson Mark Pebbles (Charlestown). Bobbie is also survived by her mother Sally, Sally's significant other Ted Brooks, and her siblings: James, Robert (Joe), Steven and his wife Holly, Mark, Anne and her husband Ron, and David. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Cusanelli and extended family, Brenda and Cindy. Bobbie is predeceased by her sister Lynn Anne, her father Robert J. Martineau Sr., and nephew Shaun.Calling Hours will be held at Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main St., Charlestown, NH on Friday, November 15 th , 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in support of Bobbie's sons and theirfuture plans may be sent to Bobbie's sister, Anne Stolarik, 37 Campbell Drive, Easthampton MA 01027. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close