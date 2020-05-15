Bonnie J. (Vincour) St. Hilaire, 67, of Easthampton passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She was born in Tupper Lake, NY, March 18, 1953, the daughter of the late Earl and Esther (Sovay) Vincour. Bonnie moved to Easthampton as a child, attended local schools and was a graduate of Easthampton High School Class of 1970. She was employed at the Tubed Products in Easthampton for 40 years until her retirement. She was a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church in Easthampton now a parishioner of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Bonnie enjoyed spending time camping or at her home in Florida with her family and friends and was an avid Nascar Fan who followed the career of Kyle Bush. She leaves her beloved husband of 32 years Frederick C. St. Hilaire, her three loving children Brandon C. St. Hilaire and his fiancée Kayla Ingram, Ryan J. St. Hilaire, and Kimberly H. Rakaska, her two cherish grandchildren Colin Murphy and Mary Rakaska, her caring brother Michael Vincour and his wife Stephine, and her many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, Ma 01027.



