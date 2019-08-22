Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jean Barnes-Prouty. View Sign Service Information Southwick-Forastiere Funeral Home 624 College Highway Southwick , MA 01077 (413)-569-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie passed peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family. As the daughter of an Air Force Pilot, her early life included a lot of travel. Once she settled in Western Massachusetts, she found her home. She was a gentle soul, an artist who enjoyed painting and nature photography. She spent much of her career as an on-air radio personality, later transitioning into sales and marketing to focus on her most important job, raising her son.



Bonnie loved nature; she loved to garden and birdwatch. She loved all animals, including the black bear that would visit her backyard. She was a treasured mother, sister, aunt, and daughter. She leaves behind son Anthony Solitario and fiancée, Joslyn Cardin, brother Tom Barnes (Linda), brother Tim Barnes (Carol Ann), sister Annie Barnes Scheetz (Jeff), longtime companion Kenneth Couture, and her kitty. She will be missed by nephew Tommy and nieces Amy, Jessica, and Emilie.



She is predeceased by her parents, Herbert S. & Jean LaPalme Barnes, and her husband Richardson Prouty.



Bonnie valued family above all else, and her last words were "I Love You."



A calling hour will be Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2:30-3:30pm in the Southwick Forastiere Funeral Home, 624 College Highway, Southwick MA. Followed by a celebration of Bonnie's life at 3:30pm. To leave a message of personal condolence or for more information, please visit

