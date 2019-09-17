|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
|
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of the Hills Church
Bradley J. LeVay, age 87, a lifelong resident of Leeds died on Saturday, Sept. 14 at BayState Medical Center.
Born on January 14, 1932 to Dora (Venne) and Joseph LeVay, he was the youngest of the family and was predeceased by his brothers, Rolland (Bummie), René (Mac), Rev. Raymond LeVay, Paul, and his sisters, Martha Landry, Rita Pollard, Fern LeVay, and Pearl Bryant.
Brad is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Bevis) LeVay, his son, Bradley, Jr. (Roselyn), his grandson, Bradley, III (Karen), his great grandson Connor, and many nieces and nephews who cherish all the warm and caring memories he brought to his family.
In 1952, he and his best friend Ed Doyle joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in combat in Korea together. His interest in electronics led him to volunteer as a radio man on the front lines in Korea not realizing he was a walking target. He was injured and received the Purple Heart. Hospitalized in Japan for several months, he returned stateside. Back home, it was Ed and his wife Shirley who introduced Brad to his wife of 64 years, Carolyn.
Brad was a member of various organizations including Elks-997, the VFW, DAV, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and was a deputy sheriff. He served as a past President of the Veterans' Council of Northampton and received numerous military ribbons. The last honor he received and was most proud of was the Ambassador for Peace from the Republic of Korea.
Brad graduated from Smith Vocational High School in 1950 in auto mechanics. He worked as a salesman in his earlier years and then for the Maintenance Dept. in the Northampton School system alongside his good friend Joe Kozash.
Always a take charge person nicknamed the "General", he was a man you could count on and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Semper Fi.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21st beginning at 9AM from the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in Our Lady of the Hills Church, 173 Main St., Haydenville, with Rites of Committal, military honors and burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northampton.
Brad's family will receive relatives and friends at the visitation on Friday, September 20th from 4-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or in his honor.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|