Brenda Minisci, 80, of North Hatfield, passed away in her home, of natural causes on March 2, 2020. She was born June 15, 1939, the second daughter of Vincent L. and Anne (Webster) Minisci. She is pre-deceased by her life-partner, Vincent Fasolino, also of North Hatfield. She is survived by her two sisters: Sandra Minisci and Diana Minisci Appleton, both of Windsor, CT., and her niece, Saarin Appleton of Bloomfield, CT. She is also survived by numerous cousins and second cousins. Brenda lived in North Hatfield from 1968 until the time of her death in 2020.



After graduating as an honor student from Wachusett Regional High School, she attended Rhode Island School of Design and participated in RISD's first European Honors Program in Rome, Italy, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Ceramics. She later attended Cranbrook Academy of Fine Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, earning an MFA Degree, and was also active in The American Craft Council. Her work is in the permanent collections of several museums and institutions.



Brenda's teaching career began at the Worcester Craft Center. She then taught for a short time in Worcester Public Schools, followed by teaching positions at UMass in Amherst and then Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, where she taught ceramics and sculpture for many years.



Brenda was a fiercely independent woman who greatly enjoyed her North Hatfield property and home /studio, and the special friends she grew to know and love, there. She loved all aspects of nature, especially watching her plants and trees grow and the animals who constantly challenged her for ownership of her property! Whales and birds were ongoing motifs in her later sculptural work. She loved kayaking and built several kayaks. She also loved seeing her former students, many of whom expressed appreciation for what they learned as a result of her inspirational teaching.



A private gathering in celebration of Brenda's life will be held at a later date. Her family requests that an act of kindness be done in her honor, or a donation be made in her honor to the . Arrangements were entrusted to Forastiere Funeral & Cremation, East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

